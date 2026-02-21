'I’ve heard people saying that Vinicius Junior winds people up. But so what if he winds people up? We're in football, we want to see entertainment!' Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column

I’ll start by looking back at the FA Cup fourth round last weekend. I enjoyed it a lot without VAR, as the referees could simply referee the game again.

But as much as I enjoyed it, the game at Villa Park between Aston Villa and Newcastle showed that we probably need VAR after some of the crazy decisions there. I didn’t understand how when Lucas Digne handles the ball in the box, and the linesman can’t see it after being 10 yards away! I just feel like maybe the referees and the assistant referees are switching off now, because they know VAR is usually there to help them.

Clinton Morrison: 'Spurs players are low on confidence'

A lot of people complain about VAR, but it proved at the weekend that we still need it. There were some big calls that went the wrong way. You can also look at the offside decision being missed for Tammy Abraham’s goal, while Lukas Nmecha was also clearly offside when he scored for Leeds against Birmingham.

We're all human and make mistakes. That's why VAR is there, to help the officials if they make the wrong decision.

I was covering the big shock of the round at Turf Moor, and it was a brilliant result for Mansfield to go and win at Burnley. Scott Parker’s side could have been out of sight after dominating the first half, but Rhys Oates got the equaliser, and Louis Reed scored a fantastic free kick. That's what the FA Cup's about in terms of achieving your dreams.

I like Nigel Clough too, and I think he's a very good manager. I've been in his company many times, so I'm happy for him. I'm happy for Mansfield too, who have got a dream tie against Arsenal, so there's more money for the football club as well. That’s brilliant and it will be a great day out for their fans.

That shows the magic of the FA Cup is still very much alive. There are some tough draws in the next round too, and you can see a lot of the big teams now going with strong starting XIs, because they’re getting closer to winning the trophy.

I also have to give a shout out to Macclesfield, despite losing to Brentford. I thought they gave a good account of themselves after their big scalp against holders Crystal Palace in the previous round.

We then had the Champions League matches in midweek, and it was dreadful to see what happened with Vinicius Junior on Tuesday.

You have to ask why [Gianluca] Prestianni put his shirt over his mouth? I think you only do that if you intentionally want to say something that you know is not right and it can't be caught on camera.

The reaction from Vinicius Junior, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Kylian Mbappe shows me that whatever was said was out of order. So, if that racist abuse has happened, I've said it many times that you shouldn't be in the game. Whatever disagreement you have with a player, you do not talk about the colour of their skin and make those sorts of comments. If he is found guilty, I don't think he should ever play in the Champions League again.

I would just like the player to come out and reveal what he said. Be a big man about it. I’ve heard people saying that Vinicius Junior winds people up. But so what if he winds people up? We're in football, we want to see entertainment. He can wind up whoever he wants. He's a top talent. He can celebrate however he likes. If you want to tell him he's a bad player, then tell him he's a bad player, but don't talk about the colour of his skin.

Looking ahead, the focus will be back on the Premier League this weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see how Vitor Pereira gets on at Nottingham Forest. I can get my head around him coming in, because even though he got sacked by Wolves, you've got to realize the job he did before that. He went there and initially did an outstanding job when he arrived. But the one thing I don’t understand is the decision to sack Sean Dyche.

If you're in a relegation dog fight, there's probably only one man who could probably get you out of trouble, and that’s Sean Dyche. Obviously failing to beat Wolves in his last game was a disappointing result, but they had 35 shots in that game and would’ve won that match comfortably on another day.

Bringing in Pereira is a gamble, but he’s a decent manager. I still think Forest have enough quality in their squad to get out of trouble, without a shadow of doubt, and it's down to him to turn it around. This is now a big test at Nottingham Forest because they shouldn’t be where they are now, given the money spent on the squad.

They’ve got some tough games coming up, as have Leeds, but they’re in good form at the moment. I can also see West Ham still moving away from danger, as momentum is huge in football. Whereas, Forest, Brighton and probably Palace, haven’t got that.

I also worry for Tottenham as well. It's a hard job for Igor Tudor to go in there and turn it around because the players look like they're low on confidence. There's not a good relationship with the fans either.

I would say there are probably five or six teams looking to avoid finishing in that final relegation place. At the moment, I fear most for Tottenham and Forest, but that could completely flip in a month’s time. That's why we love the league, because it's so unpredictable.