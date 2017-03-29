More surprised than bitter, Ranieri reveals shock at Leicester sacking

Being sacked by Leicester City after orchestrating the club's fairy tale Premier League title triumph came as a huge shock to Claudio Ranieri, the Italian has said.

Ranieri was axed in February, as the reigning champions battled against relegation amid a disappointing attempt to retain their crown.

Their fortunes have since improved under caretaker Craig Shakespeare, the Foxes having even reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Sevilla.

Speaking at the Rebibbia prison near Rome, former Chelsea, Valencia, Juventus, Roma and Inter boss Ranieri discussed his emotions upon being shown the door at King Power Stadium.

"Thinking of the dismissal by Leicester, the first thing that comes to mind is a sense of surprise even more than of bitterness," he said.

"I had gone through a lot in my long career, but I'd never experienced anything like that. It was a shock. Even though, at the end of the day, these things happen in football."

Of his career in football, he added: "This is my world. I started coaching in the Interregionale league in Catanzaro. There were pitches with no grass, at times we had no water, no training equipment. I had to do it all myself.

"I never hitched my wagon to anyone, so what I achieved over the years was done with only my results on the field."

Ranieri also announced he will address his Leicester departure in greater detail during an appearance as a television pundit next month.

"Sky Sports in England asked me to commentate on a game on April 10 and I accepted," he said.

"I don't want to talk about it until then. It all started in England, so it seems right to resume in England."