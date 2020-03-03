Morelos back for Rangers

Alfredo Morelos returns to the Rangers squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Hamilton at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The striker was left out of the William Hill Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts on Saturday by boss Steven Gerrard in a disciplinary measure after returning late from a trip to Colombia.

Striker Florian Kamberi, on loan from Hibernian, returns after being cup-tied against Hearts but Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Matt Polster and Filip Helander are out with various ailments.

Accies defender Jamie Hamilton returns from suspension while Ciaran McKenna is pushing for a comeback from a knee injury after five months out.

Head coach Brian Rice hopes to have one or two others back on the bench – defenders Scott McMann and Sam Woods and attackers Steve Davies, Mickel Miller, Andy Dales and George Oakley have been out in recent weeks.

Brian Easton remains sidelined with a shoulder while goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is working his way back from a knee problem.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Barisic, Halliday, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Defoe, Ojo, Morelos, Stewart, Foderingham.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, McGowan, Fjortoft, McKenna, Hunt, McMann, Hamilton, Want, Gogic, Alston, Martin, Ogkmpoe, Templeton, Collar, Smith, Winter, Davies, Gourlay.