Moreno becomes Monchi's first Roma signing

Roma have completed the signing of Mexico defender Hector Moreno from PSV on a four-year deal, representing Monchi's first foray into the transfer market for the Serie A side.

The former Sevilla dealmaker has taken over as Roma's sporting director as the Giallorossi try to break Juventus' stranglehold on Serie A.

Replacing Luciano Spalletti as head coach remains a key task for Monchi, while Mohamed Salah is expected to be a high-profile departure from the Stadio Olimpico.

Thomas Vermaelen and Federico Fazio have left Roma after respective loan deals from Barcelona and Tottenham expired and Monchi spoke of his delight at capturing Moreno to replace them.

Monchi: “Moreno has been a target of mine for a long time ... he perfectly fit the profile we were looking for.”June 13, 2017

"Moreno has been a target of mine for a long time, and fortunately now the circumstances are right for him to join us at Roma," Monchi said.

"This is a central defender with a lot of international experience, and he perfectly fit the profile we were looking for."

Moreno added: "I am very happy to sign for Roma. This represents an important step up in my career.

"I hope I can show my individual qualities and contribute to the overall success of the team."