Moreno: I'm at my best thanks to Klopp

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno feels he is approaching career-best form thanks to the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp.

The Spaniard was out of favour to start the season under Brendan Rodgers, but has grown into a regular since Klopp replaced the Northern Irishman in October.

Moreno, who arrived at Anfield from Sevilla in 2014, believes he is nearing his best form ahead of the Europa League semi-final first leg at Villarreal.

The 23-year-old said that was thanks to Klopp and the German manager's faith.

"It was hard at first with Brendan," Moreno said.

"He didn't seem to count on me much. I trained, I was 100 per cent and didn't play much, but that's now in the past.

"Working with Mr. Klopp, he's put his trust in me and now I'm in one of my best moments as a footballer."

Klopp's men face a tricky first leg at El Madrigal and Moreno played down talk they were favourites to reach the final.

"I don't like labelling ourselves as favourites. The four teams in the semi-finals are evenly favourites," he said.

"Reaching these stages has been very difficult. I don't like seeing ourselves as favourites.

"From now on, anyone can win matches. Of course tomorrow we'll give our best in order to get the win."