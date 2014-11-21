Moreno: Liverpool's name sparks fear in Spain

The striker has not featured for the Reds since August and saw his comeback hopes further delayed when he was ruled out with a thigh strain this week.

Sturridge scored 21 times in 29 league matches last season and with Luis Suarez long since departed, the Reds have struggled to find goals in his absence with Mario Balotelli & Co. continuing to misfire.

He is a real threat to the opposition and will always score goals, so it is a blow. Everyone was looking forward to having him back

Moreno acknowledges Sturridge is a key man for Brendan Rodgers' side, and with the forward set to be out until 2015, the Spanish full-back believes it is time for the rest of the squad to stand up and be counted in the goal charts.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Moreno said: "Obviously we are all disappointed because of Daniel's injury.

"Everyone was looking forward to having him back in the team and we have all seen how important he is. He is a real threat to the opposition and will always score goals, so it is a blow.

"But we have a good squad of players and it is up to us to step up and find the goals from the rest of the team to keep our ambitions alive. We hope to keep improving and push up the table."

Moreno's reputation as an attacking left-back has been further enhanced since his move to Anfield, with a stunning solo goal at Spurs his high point so far.

The defender has also endured some mixed days in a much maligned back four, but feels he is still adapting to the challenges of the Premier League and is convinced he made the right choice to swap La Liga for Liverpool.

"The Premier League is much more competitive than La Liga," he said. "It doesn't matter who you play, you are going to face a really difficult test.

"That isn't always the case in La Liga. It is more tactical in Spain, but there is a complete dominance by Barcelona and Real Madrid which means that, for me, the Premier League is more interesting to play in.

"It's much faster and the opposition press you all the time, so you not only have to play fast, but you need to think more quickly too. I am still adapting and will keep looking to improve."

Moreno propelled himself into the spotlight as one to watch when he won the 2013 European Under-21 Championship with a star-studded Spain team.

The full-back followed it up with an impressive season at Sevilla, but despite increasing speculation of interest from other sides, he only ever considered leaving his hometown club once a team of Liverpool's stature came calling.

He said: "I wasn't looking for a move. I enjoyed the previous season with Sevilla and was completely focused on them. But when it became clear Liverpool were in for me, I knew I had to listen.

"It is a massive club, a club of champions with so much history. It didn't take long to decide I wanted to come here and I'm loving the challenge so far.

"In Spain, Liverpool's name commands respect and sparks fear into teams

"I already knew Liverpool were one of England's most successful clubs and that they had won five Champions League titles. There has been a strong Spanish influence here and there was obviously what happened when Liverpool won the Champions League in Istanbul.

"In Spain, Liverpool's name commands respect and sparks fear into teams. The challenge of coming here excited me and there is much more to come from me."