Moreno: Mexico focused on Croatia clash
Defender Hector Moreno has assured Mexico fans their national team are 100 per cent focused on Croatia ahead of Monday's game.
Mexico and Croatia will enter the Group A encounter on four and three points respectively, with Moreno and his team-mates aware a draw will be enough for their them to reach the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.
And the Espanyol defender is convinced Mexico are ready.
"It will be a very important match for all of Mexico, we have been working for it, know what it entails, a draw or a victory gives us through to the next round," Moreno said on Sunday.
"The team is focused and works to that."
Mexico defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match in Brazil before securing a scoreless draw with the host nation.
Croatia were admirable in defeat, as they lost 3-1 to Brazil on the first day of the World Cup, and bounced back with a 4-0 thumping of Cameroon.
Moreno has come up against two of Croatia's stars while playing for Espanyol in Spain - Real Madrid's Luka Modric and new Barcelona signing Ivan Rakitic - but the 26-year-old is convinced there is more to Niko Kovac's team than their La Liga-based midfield pair.
"They are great players and all (but Croatia are) a very compact team where no one stands out," Moreno said.
Mexico coach Miguel Herrera has selected the same starting line-up in his team's opening two games and confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Sunday that the same 11 players will start against Croatia.
