Moreno reveals fury with Rodgers

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno revealed his "inner anger" at former manager Brendan Rodgers over a lack of opportunities.

Moreno was barely used in the early weeks of the Premier League season before starting against Norwich City in September and taking his chance.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has played every minute of every league game since, including the two under new manager Jurgen Klopp.

And Moreno said he was furious with Rodgers at the start of the campaign.

"I perhaps felt that Brendan didn't have quite so much confidence in me, certainly at the start of the season," he said ahead of Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

"He told me I was training hard but then I didn't feature for those first five or six games.

"He said to me that it was still early in the season and that my opportunity would come but after the first game against Stoke, when we kept a clean sheet, he said he wasn't going to change anything defensively at that point.

"It is true that when I was out of the team I was angry. It never entered my head that I was going to leave as I want to stay forever, but I had this inner anger, a rage almost.

"I felt I was playing well, training well. He told me that I was training well. But I couldn't see why I wasn't getting a chance at the beginning."

Moreno has welcomed the arrival of Klopp, the German appointed after Rodgers was sacked earlier this month.

"He talks with me a lot. I feel he trusts me. He spends a lot of time with me," Moreno said.

"He really wants me to learn English as quickly as possible so he can get his ideas over. I have to brush up on my English. At the moment Lucas Leiva is acting as the translator for me.

"I am studying English for one or two hours a day four times a week but it's a bit boring. But the fact he has spent so much time with me, I think, shows up in good performances on the field.

"He tells me to get forward, to be attack-minded. When I am defending, he tells me to be aggressive and stay tight to the person that I am marking. When I am going forward, don't be scared or play with tension. Be relaxed."