Moreno talks up Europa League

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno said he is a "big fan" of the UEFA Europa League, with the Premier League outfit set for another campaign in the competition.

Brendan Rodgers and Co. will compete in UEFA's second-tier competition next season, though the stage in which Liverpool enter is yet to be decided with one match remaining.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League standings ahead of their trip to Stoke City on Sunday, a position that guarantees a passage directly into the group stages, while sixth spot provides an avenue to the qualifiers after English champions Chelsea won the League Cup.

Tottenham and Southampton are hot on Liverpool's trail but regardless of where the Merseyside team finishes in the standings, Spaniard Moreno is looking forward to another European campaign.

"I'm a big fan of the Europa League, you know I can go home and look at my medal in my trophy cabinet at home which I’ve already won, I love it," Moreno, who won the competition with Sevilla last season, told the Liverpool Echo.

"For any player and any fan, winning any trophy - not least at a European level - is absolutely something positive.

"We always want to win trophies, let’s face it, and I enjoyed it when we won."