Morias ready to roar after making move to St Mirren

St Mirren new boy Junior Morias says he is here to tame Scottish football after escaping the non-league lion’s den down south.

The 24-year-old has joined the Buddies after a year at Northampton, where he struck six goals in 25 games for the Sky Bet League One outfit.

But he has also found himself toughing it out in the wilds beneath the EFL during spells at Hendon, Boreham Wood, Whitehawk and St Albans City.

The Jamaican frontman says those experiences toughened him up – and now he plans to prove he is strong enough for the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Morias said: “I called non-league the lion’s den and for me, you have to be thick-skinned and a lion to overcome the game down there. You have to be strong to survive.

“I like to think I’m a lion and I’ve made it out. I enjoyed my two spells down there. It made me a better person, a better man. Now I’m looking forward to playing up here in Scotland.

“I’ve heard so many good things about Scottish football and the lads here in this team.

“I love a good challenge. I’m out of my comfort zone up here but I’m a soldier and I’m willing to take it on. The hard work starts today.

“I’ve reached my short-term goal in getting here but I’ve got other targets to aim for.”

Morias was born in Kingston and has ambitions of breaking into the Reggae Boyz squad. But first and foremost he wants to make his mark in Paisley.

He added: “I would love to play for Jamaica. It’s a dream for me to play for my country. But my focus is more on St Mirren than Jamaica at the minute. I just want to achieve here first.

“Hard work beats talent and I’m willing to put in the hard work here.”

Morias could find himself coming up against a couple of familiar faces if he makes his debut in Sunday’s clash with Rangers.

“I don’t know much about them but two of my mates play there in Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara,” he said.

“Joe messaged me yesterday to say he’s looking forward to meeting up. I know Joe from back in London. In the summer we would all gather together to do some fitness work.

“They have both done well coming up here so it shows that dreams can come true and those boys have definitely put in the work.”