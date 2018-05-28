Morientes: Liverpool will stick by Karius in tough times

Karius was at fault for two of the goals in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev, first watching on as Karim Benzema intercepted his bowl out from the back, before letting a straightforward long-range Gareth Bale effort squirt beyond him to kill the game.

But Morientes says Liverpool will rally around their beleaguered net-minder. The Spaniard, watching on at Heineken’s immersive City of Champions event at the Zappeion in Athens alongside FFT, believes there is no better support network for the German than at Anfield.

“They are a team, they will always stick together,” said the ex-striker, who spent almost a year-and-a-half at Liverpool between 2005 and 2006. “He made some very important saves throughout the match which kept Liverpool in the game.

“It’s tough to be in that situation, but when you have a team like Liverpool with so much history, integrity and the strength of their fans on Merseyside, they have the power to bounce back.”

Morientes insists the Reds should keep their heads held high despite the demoralising defeat, and is confident that his former club will return stronger from the experience.

“I would say Bale’s second goal was the last straw. It was a shame to see Salah go off early on – he is an awesome player and they were on fire towards the beginning. But Real bounced back.

“All it took was a couple of world-class moves from one the best players in the world and Real were champions again. It was a sensational final, but Liverpool played great football and I’m sure they will return a more experienced team. I’m sure their time will come.”

