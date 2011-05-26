Morimoto seeking switch after nightmare season
TOKYO - Japan striker Takayuki Morimoto wants a quick resolution to his search for a new team after a nightmare season at Italy's Catania saw him score just one goal in 12 appearances.
The 23-year-old, who has been linked with relegated Sampdoria, Chievo and Parma, told Thursday's Japanese media he was suffering from low confidence.
"It's been a really stressful season," the shaven-headed Morimoto, dubbed 'alien' by his team mates, said after arriving back in Japan.
"Back and forth between the club and agents. I just want to find a new team quickly.
"Fighting to win my place back was my main priority," said Morimoto, back in Japan ahead of home friendlies against Peru and Czech Republic on June 1 and 7.
"But I would prefer to go somewhere with more first-team opportunities. I've already reached an agreement on a move with Catania."
Morimoto shrugged when asked if he would even make Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni's squad for the tri-nation Kirin Cup.
"If I'm picked I will do everything I can to deliver," he said. "But my statistics are poorer than other players so if I am left out, that's the way it goes. I'm judged by goals."
Zaccheroni had planned to use the Kirin Cup as a warm-up for Japan's appearance in the Copa America in July but his side were forced to pull out after March's deadly earthquake and tsunami plunged the football season into chaos.
