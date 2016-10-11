Morocco 4 Canada 0: Ziyech double ensures Renard remains unbeaten

Morocco cruised to a 4-0 friendly win over Canada on Tuesday to maintain their unbeaten record under coach Herve Renard.

The Frenchman took charge after the African Nations Cup in January - with his side now conceding just once in eight matches - and they never looked like losing their lead after Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez's early opener in Marrakech.

Two Hakim Ziyech penalties moved Morocco out of sight, and, although Canada created a couple of clear chances, substitute Rachid Alioui's deflected effort capped a deserved home victory.

Morocco attacked their opponents from the off and led after 12 minutes.

Hamza Mendyl delivered from the left, and, after Youssef En-Nesyri missed his header at the near post, the ball fell for Carcela-Gonzalez to control and slam a finish into the bottom corner.

The hosts continued to come forward, passing the ball with real confidence as Ziyech fired wide at the end of a mazy run.

Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan then saved well from Ziyech, before En-Nesyri's thump was blocked by David Edgar, and Borjan held from Fouad Chafik at the second attempt.

Morocco took a while to settle into the second period, and En-Nesyri's close-range effort was disallowed for offside when they finally did come forward.

However, in their next attack, Edgar caught the home forward with a stray arm to concede a penalty.

Ziyech stepped up to take the spot-kick and nonchalantly dinked into the net from 12 yards, and soon Morocco accelerated out of sight.

Ziyech slipped in Aziz Bouhaddouz, who fired straight at Borjan but then won a penalty as Manjrekar James followed his heavy touch with a crunching challenge.

With rather less flamboyance, Ziyech tucked away a second penalty, and Morocco's fourth arrived when Alioui's ferocious volley deflected into the corner off Edgar to complete the scoring.