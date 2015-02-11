Morocco reject CAF sanctions over AFCON

The north African nation pulled out of hosting duties late last year following disagreements with CAF over the dangers surrounding the Ebola virus.

With Equatorial Guinea stepping in to put on the tournament, CAF confirmed earlier this month that Morocco will be banned from the next two AFCON competitions while also being fined $1million and forced to pay a further €8.5 million in damages.

However, following a directors' committee meeting on Tuesday, the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) stated its surprise at the decisions and its rejection of the sanctions.

"The directors' committee has expressed great surprise at the decisions made by CAF," read a statement on the FRMF website.

"The directors' committee of the FRMF rejects all these sporting and financial sanctions and considers that the decisions taken by the Executive Committee of CAF are against the development of African football, and not based on any statutory basis."