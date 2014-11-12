Morocco will host Club World Cup, reiterate FIFA

The North African country, which played host to the Club World Cup in 2013, was announced as the venue for 2015 AFCON tournament in January 2011.

However, Moroccan officials have repeatedly requested for the postponement due to the outbreak of the Ebola virus in west Africa and failed to confirm its intention to host the tournament last weekend.

As a result the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Morocco of its hosting duties on Tuesday and also expelled their team from the competition.

CAF is to select a new AFCON host in the coming days but FIFA has insisted that they will not be altering their plans for the Club World Cup, which starts on December 10.

Football's governing body stated in August that Morocco would host the event despite the Ebola crisis, and reiterated that stance on Wednesday.

A brief statement on FIFA Media's Twitter account read: "The #ClubWC 2014 [2014 Club World Cup] will take place in Morocco and all preparations continue as planned."