Morrison hails Hodgson impact at West Brom

West Brom appointed Hodgson as coach just over a year ago, after the former Fulham boss was sacked by Liverpool.

Hodgson has led the Baggies to their current 10th-placed position in the Premier League, with the club having scored 10 goals in their last three games - including five in their 5-1 drubbing of rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Morrison believes that it has been Hodgson's experience and man-management skills that have transformed West Brom into a side with a winning mentality.

When asked about the impact that Hodgson has had on the team, Morrison told Absolute Radio: "I think it’s been massive. The way that we've gone on beating teams that we shouldn't, finishing 11th in the league last season and just playing, everyone is now thinking that we're an established Premier League team under him.

"Before that we were up and down and now we're getting recognition for playing good football as well.

"He [Hodgson] is just a nice guy but also he's got that respect - the way you're sort of scared of him. And obviously he's been in the game for a number of years and he knows the game.

"He's coached all over the world, coached loads of other players, so all that experience, that's what counts and that's how he knows what to do with players like us.

"We've got Pete [Odemwingie] on the right now, which is a threat. We're all working hard for each other and really enjoying it."

However, Morrison has recognised that one of West Brom's weaknesses this term has been their poor home form.

The midfielder has attributed the lack of wins at the Hawthorns to bad luck, but Morrison still hopes that the club will avoid being sucked into a relegation battle as a result.

"Last season we got some great wins and this season they [visiting teams] know that we're a threat and it's been hard for us to break teams down.

"We've been pushing men forward and got done on the counter-attack but our form has been good at home. I think we've been unlucky, and that result at the weekend [beating Sunderland 4-0] has been coming.

"We had a rough time before the Wolves game and then it's funny how football can change in a couple of weeks. Now we're flying high.

He added: "Every fan at West Bromwich Albion is great. But over the past couple of seasons we've been up and down, so hopefully we can give them Premiership football more often."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj