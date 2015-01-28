Morrison lands in Rome ahead of Lazio move
West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison is set to complete his move to Lazio, having been photographed in Rome ahead of his medical.
The 21-year-old arrived in the Italian capital on Wednesday and will now undergo a medical assessment at the Paideia clinic in Rome - with a deal expected to go through when his West Ham deal expires in June.
Morrison - capped at various youth levels for England - will hope to rekindle his career after spending the bulk of the last few years on loan to various second-tier clubs.
The former Manchester United man has endured off-field difficulties since leaving Old Trafford and has struggled to gain a regular spot under Sam Allardyce at Upton Park, other than a run of games at the start of last season.
Lazio sit fourth in Serie A, with Stefano Pioli's men also booking their place in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Milan.
