Morrison needs to focus, urges Redknapp

Morrison spent the second half of last season on loan at Loftus Road under Redknapp after falling out of favour with Sam Allardyce.

The former Manchester United trainee made 17 appearances for QPR as the London club sealed promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs, but his future remains unclear.

Redknapp has told the 21-year-old that he must concentrate on playing well for West Ham next season and not allow his talent to go to waste.

"I think Ravel has got all the ability to play for England, it's just a case of putting it altogether for him," Redknapp is quoted as saying in Metro.

"He's got to find a way of putting his game together and he's got to make sure he focuses completely, 100 per cent on his football for the next 10 years and if he does that the future is fantastic for him.

"If he doesn't, it’s going to be a waste of talent.

"He's a smashing boy, he's not a bad lad in any way shape or form, he's a really lovely boy.

"He's an amazing talent so it'll be a waste if he doesn't really produce what he's capable of producing on a more regular basis. If he does that there won't be many more talented."

Morrison came through United's academy, but was sold to West Ham in January 2012 following only a handful of League Cup appearances after failing to impress Alex Ferguson.