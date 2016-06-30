Morrison opts to stay with West Brom

West Brom midfielder James Morrison has signed a new two-year contract at the Hawthorns.

The 30-year-old's previous deal was due to expire on July 1, but he has agreed fresh terms l to keep him at the club until 2018.

West Brom also hold an option to extend that agreement for a further year.

The Scotland international has made 278 appearances for the Baggies since joining them from Middlesbrough back in August 2007, but had been linked with a free transfer switch to both his former club and Sunderland.

Morrison told West Brom's official website: "I was aware of the speculation and some of the stories were true. I had a good sit down and think about it - did I need a new challenge? What more could I do with the club?

"I spoke with my family, the chairman, Richard Garlick and they told me their vision about where we go from here and I also thought about the end of last season. I didn't like the way I went out - walking around the pitch and then out the door.

"I had worked too hard for it to finish like that. Now I hope that we can push the club on again because we all have to accept that since finishing eighth [in 2012-13] we haven't done as well as we wanted to."

West Brom boss Tony Pulis added: "It was inevitable that James would consider his options at the end of his contract but we are delighted that he has decided to sign back up with Albion.

"He will be keen to prove his worth this season and we are sure he has a big contribution to make."

West Brom finished 14th in last season's Premier League.