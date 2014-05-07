Morrison vow to get Hammers career on track

The 21-year-old midfielder has been on loan at Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers since February, scoring six goals in 15 league appearances.

However, after being recognised for his superb solo effort in a 3-0 win at Tottenham earlier in the season, Morrison revealed his intention to make his mark at Upton Park next season.

"Very happy to win goal of the season for West Ham thanks for everyone that voted for the goal," he tweeted.

"Be back next season to Score more. #WHU"

QPR are preparing to meet Wigan Athletic in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Friday, while West Ham end their Premier League campaign with a trip to title favourites Manchester City on Sunday.