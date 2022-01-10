Morton sign Jamie Brandon on loan from Hearts

Hearts right-back Jamie Brandon has joined Morton on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old moves to the cinch Championship side in search of game time after recovering from a knee-ligament injury which has prevented him featuring for his parent club for the past year.

Brandon has made 35 appearances for Hearts, but his development has been badly hindered by injuries.

Hearts extended his contract to allow him to complete his rehabilitation following his most recent setback, but the loan move to Cappielow is expected to signal the end of his career at the club, with Michael Smith, new signing Nathaniel Atkinson and youngster Cammy Logan all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Brandon becomes Morton’s first signing under new manager Dougie Imrie.

They moved off the foot of the Championship table on Saturday after defeating Dunfermline 5-0.