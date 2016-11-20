Moses urges Chelsea to hold on to Premier League top spot

Victor Moses wants Chelsea to hold on to top spot for the rest of the Premier League season following their 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Diego Costa's 10th league goal of the season at the Riverside Stadium gave Antonio Conte's side a sixth top-flight win in a row and took them a point clear of Liverpool and Manchester City in the standings.

And Moses, who was named man-of-the-match as he continued his exceptional run of form, is determined to stay ahead of the chasing pack between now and next May.

"The Premier League is harder every season, so we just want to make sure we stay on top now," he told Sky Sports.

"We showed a lot of character today. In the second half they came at us but we were really strong at the back.

"I'm delighted to be in the first 11. I just want to keep on enjoying my form.

"I've been on loan three times, but we've got a good manager here who wants to give the young players a chance, so I just want to stay in the starting 11 now."

7 - Diego Costa has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League away games. Menace. November 20, 2016

Centre-back Gary Cahill admits that the recent international break came at a frustrating time for Chelsea, given the level of confidence among the players as a result of their indomitable form.

"Confidence is up, spirit is up within the side," he said. "We almost didn't want the break to come but we did well.

"When you're winning games it's easy to go out there and play and train well. But with the internationals it's always harder.

"We've got to keep going, and keep the foot down."