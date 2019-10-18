Motherwell pair doubtful for Dons clash

Mark O’Hara and Jake Carroll are rated as doubtful for Motherwell’s clash with Aberdeen after the pair picked up minor niggles during the international break.

Liam Donnelly will miss out through suspension once again, while David Devine (cheekbone) is still sidelined.

Long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain unavailable.

Aberdeen have a shortage of central midfielders for the Fir Park trip.

Lewis Ferguson is suspended, Funso Ojo (hamstring) is still out and both Stephen Gleeson and Craig Bryson are in the early stages of their returns to training following injury, although the latter could feature.

Striker James Wilson returns from a knee complaint but Curtis Main is suspended. Defender Ash Taylor (hamstring) and winger Scott Wright (knee) remain out.

Provisional Motherwell squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Mugabi, D Gallagher, Hartley, Maguire, Polworth, A Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Ilic, Long, Cole, Scott, Manzinga, Carson.

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Devlin, J Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McLennan, E Ross, S Ross, Barron, Bryson, Cerny.