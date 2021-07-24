Motherwell sign midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton
By PA Staff
Motherwell have signed midfielder Callum Slattery from Southampton, the clubs have announced.
The 22-year-old Saints Academy product has signed a three-year deal at Fir Park after moving for an undisclosed fee.
The Englishman has made five first-team appearances for Southampton and also spent time on loan at Dutch side De Graafschap and Gillingham.
Well manager Graham Alexander told the club’s website: “We’re delighted to bring Callum to our club. He’s a young player with so much potential and we believe he’ll add real quality to our midfield.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.