Motherwell sign winger Justin Amaluzor
By PA Staff
Motherwell have signed winger Justin Amaluzor following a successful trial spell towards the end of last season.
The 24-year-old former Barnet player was most recently with non-league Maidstone.
“Justin came in to train with us last season and immediately impressed us all with his enthusiasm and attacking ability,” manager Graham Alexander told the club’s website.
“He’s hungry to succeed and we’re delighted to bring him in. We’re sure he’ll take this opportunity and be a valuable asset to our team.”
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.