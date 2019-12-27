Motherwell strikers Cole and Long to face fitness tests for Hamilton clash

Motherwell will assess the fitness of strikers Devante Cole and Christopher Long ahead of the Lanarkshire derby with Hamilton.

Cole missed the Boxing Day win over Ross County through illness and Long faces another late fitness test amid an ongoing muscle problem.

Midfielder Liam Donnelly and forward Christy Manzinga are likely to miss out again with hamstring problems while long-term absentees Christian Ilic (hamstring), Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain out.

Hamilton are set to be without Lewis Smith for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Fir Park.

The young forward missed the Boxing Day defeat by St Johnstone with a knock.

Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton remain on the sidelines with knee

injuries.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf,

Hylton, Long, Cole, Scott, Semple, Carson.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fjortoft, McGowan, Easton, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Hughes, Gogic, Alston, MacKinnon, Beck, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Collar, Fon Williams.