Motshwari bemoans Pirates lack of concentration
Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari felt his side lost concentration in the closing stages after they conceded a late equaliser against Swallows FC.
The Buccaneers failed to walk away with maximum points in their Soweto derby against Swallows after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Motshwari opened the scoring for Pirates with a superb half-volley in the 84th minute before Kamohelo Mahlatsi snatched a stoppage time equaliser for the Birds as both teams walked away with a point each.
The Pirates midfielder, who was named Man of Match, felt his side gave the Birds too much freedom on the ball in the first half but played a better game in the second half, despite conceding a late goal.
‘I think they had too much of the ball,’ Motshwari told SuperSport after the game.
‘That made us to sit a little bit deep. But in the second half we began to attack a bit more and started to create chances.
‘And I think we did well. It was just concentration in the last minute of the game that resulted in a draw.
‘Playing for a club like Orlando Pirates you have to adjust to any position you are given and try give your one hundred percent. But as a player you learn to adjust as well.
‘Today the pitch didn't do justice for us. It was a bit of a scrappy game. But I think we adjusted well especially second half.
‘The midfield was a bit more solid today. Regardless of who's playing, the stability is there. We have a lot of quality in the midfield and anyone who is given the task certainly will do the job.’
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.