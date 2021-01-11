Motshwari bemoans Pirates lack of concentration

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari felt his side lost concentration in the closing stages after they conceded a late equaliser against Swallows FC.

The Buccaneers failed to walk away with maximum points in their Soweto derby against Swallows after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Motshwari opened the scoring for Pirates with a superb half-volley in the 84th minute before Kamohelo Mahlatsi snatched a stoppage time equaliser for the Birds as both teams walked away with a point each.

The Pirates midfielder, who was named Man of Match, felt his side gave the Birds too much freedom on the ball in the first half but played a better game in the second half, despite conceding a late goal.

‘I think they had too much of the ball,’ Motshwari told SuperSport after the game.

‘That made us to sit a little bit deep. But in the second half we began to attack a bit more and started to create chances.

‘And I think we did well. It was just concentration in the last minute of the game that resulted in a draw.

‘Playing for a club like Orlando Pirates you have to adjust to any position you are given and try give your one hundred percent. But as a player you learn to adjust as well.

‘Today the pitch didn't do justice for us. It was a bit of a scrappy game. But I think we adjusted well especially second half.

‘The midfield was a bit more solid today. Regardless of who's playing, the stability is there. We have a lot of quality in the midfield and anyone who is given the task certainly will do the job.’