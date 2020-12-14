Motshwari praises Lorch’s display against Celtic

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari praised Thembinkosi Lorch after scoring the winner against Bloemfontein Celtic in the final of the MTN8.

The 26-year-old came off the bench to replace the injured Thabang Monare just before the half-hour mark before scoring a 53rd minute penalty to ensure Pirates lift the top eight trophy.

The Buccaneers triumph over Celtic saw them end their six year trophy drought at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Motshwari was full of praise for Lorch’s performance while reserving special praise for goalkeeper Richard Ofori for his display throughout the match.

‘First of all thanks to the lord almighty, my mom, my brothers, sisters, everyone at home. It feels great to finally get one in the cabinet for the club. It was do-or-die for us. We had to push ourselves to that final whistle. And it was a close one because Richard (Ofori) made a superb save in the last dying minutes of the game. I'm just grateful. I have no words today,’ Lorch told SuperSport TV.

‘We needed to change our shape after the injury to Thabang (Monare). I was supposed to pair up with Fortune (Makaringe) and knowing Lorch he likes dodging the ball most of the time. He created so many chances for us. And big ups to him. After knee surgery and coming and creating a penalty and scoring, it's good for him and I applaud him for that.’