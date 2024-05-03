Phil Foden named FWA Footballer of the Year as Man City claim double

By Joe Mewis
published

England and Manchester City forward Phil Foden has landed the prestigious prize

Phil Foden of Manchester City
Phil Foden of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City star Phil Foden has been crowned the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, with his City clubmate Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw winning the Women's Footballer of the Year award. 

Foden's gong comes as the 23-year-old continues to play a key part in City's push for a Premier League and FA Cup double, with the England international having netted 22 goals and carved out 10 assists. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.