Phil Foden named FWA Footballer of the Year as Man City claim double

Manchester City star Phil Foden has been crowned the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, with his City clubmate Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw winning the Women's Footballer of the Year award.

Foden's gong comes as the 23-year-old continues to play a key part in City's push for a Premier League and FA Cup double, with the England international having netted 22 goals and carved out 10 assists.

City currently sit second in the Premier League table, a point behind Arsenal but with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25.

City are chasing a league and cup double (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Being named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year is a huge honour. I’m very, very happy to receive this award but I could not have done it without the help of my team-mates. We have a very special squad of players at City, and I’m privileged to be a part of that group.

“I want to thank all my team-mates as well as Pep and the coaches for all the support and advice they have given me.

“I strive to be the best that I can be every single day and that is all down to the way the manager and my colleagues always seek to improve and get better.

“I’m immensely proud to have won this award. Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies.”

Foden secured 42 per cent of the vote, ahead of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in second. Third was Foden's City teammate Rodri, with Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard fourth.

Arsenal's Declan Rice came second in the voting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins finished fifth, ahead of Chelsea's Cole Palmer in sixth.

City were celebrating a double with Shaw landing the women's prize for her part their WSL title push, as she pipped Chelsea forward Lauren James to the award.

Shaw's season ended prematurely last week when she broke a foot, but she looks set to finish as the WSL's top scorer, with Gareth Taylor's side currently sitting six points clear at the top of the table.

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I am very proud and privileged to have received this award and to be recognised in this way is a special honour," she said. "I want to also thank all of my team-mates. They provide me with the chances to score goals and I could not have won this award without them.

“I also owe such a lot to Gareth, the rest of the coaching team and everyone else here at City. It’s a pleasure to be part of such a special group.

“Many thanks to all who voted for me and to my fellow nominees. It means such a lot to have won this award. Hopefully the side can now finish off the season in style and give everyone special cause to celebrate.”

Forden and Shaw's wins mean City have repeated their 2019 double when Raheem Sterling and Nikita Parris were both honoured by the FWA.

