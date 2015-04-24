Motta to make PSG return against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a boost ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 game against Lille with the news that midfielder Thiago Motta is fit to play.

Motta has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 3-2 win over Marseille earlier this month.

But he is in squad for this weekend's clash at the Parc des Princes as PSG aim to keep pace with Lyon in an enthralling battle for the title that sees the latter ahead at the top on goal difference, although Laurent Blanc's men do have a game in hand.

However, there is no place for captain Thiago Silva, who remains unavailable with a thigh problem.

"Thiago Motta will be in the squad, not Thiago Silva," Blanc said.

"When I saw Motta after Marseille, I thought his season was over. Being able to count on Motta is very good news."

PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Barcelona on Tuesday, but Blanc is eager to focus on the objectives that remain.

"When there is an elimination, there is a risk that it kills the momentum," he said. "This occured last year.

"We're disappointed, but we have the feeling we have lost to a stronger team. That mitigates the disappointment.

"We're surprised that PSG is not 10 points ahead [in the league]. But we forget that other teams also have good players."