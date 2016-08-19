Motta urges Matuidi to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Thiago Motta is hoping fellow midfielder Blaise Matuidi stays at Paris Saint-Germain amid reported interest from Juventus and Chelsea.

PSG face a fight to keep the France international at the Parc des Princes but Motta, who will captain Unai Emery's men in Sunday's home clash with Metz, is keen for him to stay.

Motta told reporters: "I have a good relationship with Blaise. If he asks me for advice, I will tell him to stay here.

"The midfield at PSG is our strong point, the statistics prove it.

"If he leaves then that would be a huge loss. Blaise does incredible work for the team with a really positive mentality. We need players like that."

PSG opened the defence of their Ligue 1 crown with a 1-0 win at Bastia last weekend and Motta insists domestic dominance remains the key objective, at least at this stage of the season, despite the perception from outside that the Champions League is their main target.

He added: "We have won everything in France. The hardest thing is to keep winning.

"We are not yet talking about the Champions League. the most important game is Sunday against Metz. They have the players to do better than in previous years."