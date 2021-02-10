Motupa: I want to repay Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gift Motupa is relishing the chance to score goals and contribute to the team’s success after making his debut.

The 26-year-old joined Masandawana during the off-season from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits hoping to bolster an already strong Sundowns attacking department.

However, Motupa only recently made his debut for Sundowns during their 2-0 victory over Chippa United on 31 January after returning from injury.

Motupa is now ready to hit the ground running after mending his way back to full fitness after the injury that sidelined him for Sundowns’ first 16 games of the 2020-21 season.

‘To be honest, it was not an easy thing for me to be out and not play for a long time,’ Motupa told his club’s official website.

‘I kept on pushing myself in order for me to be ready for the right time when I am called upon by the technical team.

‘I was happy to be back on the field when I came on in the game against Chippa United. It was great to be back on the field of play and I enjoyed that after being out for long due to the injury.’

Motupa’s return will be welcomed by the technical team as it will boost the firepower of the attackers as they look to compete on three fronts, including the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League.

‘I want to help the team win the league, also the Champions League,’ he added.

‘I want to contribute to the team a lot and also score goals as I have been enjoying my time ever since I joined the club and everyone has made me feel great and now that I am injury free, I want to repay the team by working hard and making sure I score a goal and contribute to the club’s success.’