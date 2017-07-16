Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits it is unlikely Alvaro Morata will join from Real Madrid, describing it as a "shame".

Morata has been a target for United, but Madrid have reportedly asked for £80million for the Spain forward.

Mourinho has added a striker to his squad this off-season, with Romelu Lukaku arriving from Everton for a reported £75m.

The Portuguese tactician worked with Morata at Madrid and has accepted the 24-year-old is unlikely to join him at Old Trafford.

"It is a question for Florentino [Perez, Madrid president]," Mourinho said after his side's 5-2 friendly win over LA Galaxy on Saturday.

"He belongs to Madrid. Madrid has decided and we have not come to an agreement. It is simple. It's a shame.

"It is a player who made it to the first team with me. We have a special liking for [him], he is someone special. I enjoyed watching his evolution in Juventus and Madrid. It is like that. I don't think he can end with us."

Lukaku made his debut for United against Galaxy, playing the second half of the comfortable win.