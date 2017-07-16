Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
"I don't think he can end with us." Jose Mourinho accepts Alvaro Morata is unlikely to join Manchester United.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits it is unlikely Alvaro Morata will join from Real Madrid, describing it as a "shame".
Morata has been a target for United, but Madrid have reportedly asked for £80million for the Spain forward.
Mourinho has added a striker to his squad this off-season, with Romelu Lukaku arriving from Everton for a reported £75m.
The Portuguese tactician worked with Morata at Madrid and has accepted the 24-year-old is unlikely to join him at Old Trafford.
"It is a question for Florentino [Perez, Madrid president]," Mourinho said after his side's 5-2 friendly win over LA Galaxy on Saturday.
"He belongs to Madrid. Madrid has decided and we have not come to an agreement. It is simple. It's a shame.
"It is a player who made it to the first team with me. We have a special liking for [him], he is someone special. I enjoyed watching his evolution in Juventus and Madrid. It is like that. I don't think he can end with us."
Lukaku made his debut for United against Galaxy, playing the second half of the comfortable win.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.