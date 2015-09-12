Mourinho bemoans Chelsea luck but insists 'I am the man'

Jose Mourinho insists he is the right man to lead Chelsea and is adamant their poor form is down to bad luck.

The Premier League champions were beaten 3-1 by Everton on Saturday - their third loss in just five league matches this season - as substitute Steven Naismith scored a hat-trick after replacing the injured Muhamed Besic early on.

Mourinho accepts responsibility for Chelsea's dismal start to their title defence, but maintains that a change in manager would not arrest their slump.

"The results are going wrong, too wrong for our quality and that the players deserve. I know it's easy to criticise me and the players, but I completely disagree," the Portuguese told BT Sport.

"I am the champion, the players are the champion, the way they are playing is not so bad, but in every game things go against us.

"Even today - they start the game with Besic to close the left side, Besic is injured, and the player [who came on] is scoring three goals. [Eden] Hazard has two shots, they hit the defender. Everything goes against us and we have to cope with it.

"I don't blame my players, myself, I don't accept the results. I am responsible for the team and I'm not happy with the situation, with myself.

"We depend on ourselves, the improvement of our results, but when you are 10, 11 points behind you start depending on others. The next match, we are candidates to win.

"I don't think there's a better manager than me to come to Chelsea and do my job. That's so simple. I'm the man with the bad results, I'm responsible for that, I've no problem with that. But I feel I'm the man.

"The priority is to keep doing what we're doing. I can't put more pressure on my players, they feel enough sadness, a lack of confidence.

"The last thing they need now is me to put more pressure on them. Let's wait for better days, better results.

"The supporters can be critical, it's the right they have - especially the ones with short memories, who forget that we won the title."