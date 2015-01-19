Mourinho calls for Gerrard respect

Jose Mourinho has called on Chelsea supporters to stop taunting Steven Gerrard and show the Liverpool captain respect.

Gerrard has been the subject of a chant from Chelsea supporters referencing his famous slip in last April's Premier League contest that allowed Demba Ba to open the scoring in a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

That result proved a turning point in the race for the title as Manchester City overhauled Liverpool at the summit and never relinquished their grasp on top spot.

With Chelsea set to visit Anfield in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first leg, Gerrard is sure to be the subject of more derision from the away end.

But manager Mourinho has asked for Gerrard - who will join LA Galaxy in July - not to be targeted.

"He's a historic player for Liverpool, a historic player for the Premier League," Mourinho said. "He's an opponent I always admired and respected. There is a song that my fans have that I don't like at all.

"A couple of times it's good fun but to go and go and go, especially when a player like him deserves respect, we don't need that."

Mourinho has long been an admirer of former England captain Gerrard, and the Portuguese still harbours regrets that he was unable to lure him to Stamford Bridge during his first stint in charge at Chelsea.

"I was dreaming of Claude Makelele, Gerrard and Frank Lampard. We were playing in an open triangle without a number 10," he added.

"We were playing with Maka in front of the defenders and me and Mr [Roman] Abramovich and [former Chelsea chief executive] Peter Kenyon were dreaming of that.

"We did everything. It was almost there. But the decision for me was proven right because he will be always a red forever.

"Gerrard's people were open to it and the feeling to join a top side like Chelsea, I think the feeling was there but to me personally he never said 'I will go'."