Mourinho charged with misconduct

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct after being sent off in Saturday's goalless Premier League draw with Burnley.

Mourinho was sent to the stands for the second half of the match at Old Trafford and it is alleged that the Portuguese used "abusive and/or insulting words" towards a match official.

The former Chelsea boss has been given until 6pm (GMT) on Friday to respond to the charge.

Mourinho has already landed himself in hot water with the Football Association this season over his comments regarding the appointment of Anthony Taylor to referee United's 0-0 draw at Liverpool earlier this month.

The deadline to respond to that charge passed on Monday without Mourinho making an appeal - at least not publicly.

Mourinho's anger against Burnley is thought to have been prompted by Mark Clattenburg's decision not to award a penalty for a Jon Flanagan trip on Matteo Darmian.