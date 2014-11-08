Mourinho: Chelsea will be beaten at some point

The Londoners extended their dominant start to the campaign with a 2-1 win at Liverpool on Saturday - in the process extending the gap between themselves and last season's runners-up to 15 points.

Having also avoided defeat at Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as dispatching of Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho's men have looked a cut above the rest so far this term.

However, the Portuguese fully expects his team to trip up at some point, although he is confident it will not have a detrimental effect on their title charge.

When asked if he had considered his team going through the campaign unbeaten, Mourinho replied: "No. I think it's possible to be champions.

"We put ourselves on the line immediately before the season saying we consider ourselves title contenders and we want to play for that but I think in the modern Premier League, I don't believe in an unbeaten run.

"It's a good start and I believe that my team can keep the stability losing matches.

"We could lose tomorrow and my team is still the same. If we had lost here I think my team is the same.

"One day we will lose and the next game we will win again.

"One day we will play bad because it is the nature of the game but we will recover the quality of our game because in this moment we are a stable team.

"I've been in the game for so long. I know that the negative moment will arrive, the defeat will arrive, but we will be ready for that."