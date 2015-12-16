Mourinho demands 'unbelievable passion' from Chelsea players in fresh attack

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has again questioned the attitude and application of his struggling players.

The reigning Premier League champions lie just a point above the relegation zone after surprise leaders Leicester City handed them a 2-1 loss on Monday – their ninth league defeat this season.

After the match, Mourinho told Sky Sports his work was "betrayed" by his team as Leicester dangermen Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez scored trademark goals.

Following numerous reports on Wednesday that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich led the club's board in talks over Mourinho's future and their predicament, the Portuguese said members of his squad needed to reassess their levels of commitment to the cause in an interview with the club's in-house television channel.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, he said: "Some of them need to rethink the way they live Chelsea, they live football, they live their job.

"Chelsea is big, football is more than a job, it's a passion. I think every match on the pitch you should live with an unbelievable passion.

"How many millions would love to be football players and they can't be? You shouldn't waste any minutes on the pitch, you should enjoy every minute and you should give absolutely everything."

Mourinho also suggested that some members of his playing staff are fighting harder than others.

"Yes, I feel frustrated with some players and I feel that some others give absolutely everything and don't deserve to lose," he said.