Mourinho Departs: Twitter reacts after Chelsea boss leaves ailing champions

Jose Mourinho parted company with Premier League champions Chelsea on Thursday and we take a look at how the world reacted to the news.

"Jose gone.....pep in next...???" - former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand speculates that Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola will be the next man in at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm shocked to say the least. They must have somebody lined up," - Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce reckons Chelsea have got it all planned out.

"Mourinho won Premier League 6 months ago - SACKED. Wenger hasn't won Premier League for 11yrs - UNSACKABLE," - Arsenal fan and journalist Piers Morgan sees an opportunity to take a dig at Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

"I know there's been plenty of rumours but still shocked to hear of Mourinho's sacking," - ex-England striker Michael Owen did not see it coming.

"Mourinho to Man United!!" - Pundit and ex-pro John Hartson thinks the news could spark a managerial merry-go-round.

"Think the issue for Mourinho going forward with some clubs is not so much the poor run of results but the extremely poor way he handled them," - Craig Burley, who spent eight years at Chelsea, sticks the boot in on the departing Portuguese.

"How can you sack Mourinho? If his success doesn't buy time then no one is safe. #TheSpecialOne," - Glenn Murray scored the winner as AFC Bournemouth sprung a shock defeat on Chelsea this month and he sympathises with Mourinho.

"It's terrible for football that Jose Mourinho has been sacked. I mean, how good have the last few months been?!," - TV personality Alex Brooker can see the funny side.