Mourinho describes Wenger relationship as 'civilised'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that his relationship with Arsene Wenger is now "civilised".

Explosive claims in a new biography about Mourinho have emerged this week, with the former Chelsea boss alleged to have said of Wenger: "I will find him one day outside a football pitch and I will break his face".

The remarks have led to fresh scrutiny over the duo's long-simmering rivalry, which has been marked by touchline clashes and snide comments in the media, with Mourinho once describing Wenger as "a specialist in failure".

Wenger declined to respond to the latest alleged comments on Friday and said he would not be interested in reading the book, and Mourinho has moved to play down any suggestion of a new spat with the Arsenal manager.

"No, I met Arsene Wenger a couple of weeks ago and like civilised people we shook hands, we sat on the same table," he said.

"We have dinner together with other people, we exchanged ideas, we were speaking because we are civilised people.

"And again, I don't think the book will be in the gallery of the Shakespeares and so on and I prefer just to not comment.

"It is my last word about it and again I repeat, he [the book's author] is making his money. That's fine by me."

United host Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday, before Arsenal take on Mourinho's former club Chelsea.