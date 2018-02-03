Mourinho drops Pogba in favour of McTominay for Huddersfield clash

Paul Pogba has been dropped by Jose Mourinho for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town, with Scott McTominay picked in his place.

France international Pogba was seen engaged in a heated discussion with Mourinho on the touchline during United's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Mourinho substituted Pogba soon after their exchange at Wembley and has been excluded from the starting line-up against the Terriers, with McTominay given only his second Premier League start of the season.

Anthony Martial, who played the full 90 minutes against Spurs, has also dropped to a bench that gives Mourinho plenty of attacking options, as Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford also hope for a chance to impress.

's starting line-up for is in... February 3, 2018

Alexis Sanchez will make his home Premier League debut following his January arrival from Arsenal, as he, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are selected to support Romelu Lukaku.

.