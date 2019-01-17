Mourinho: Finishing second with Manchester United ‘one of my best achievements’

Jose Mourinho has reaffirmed his belief that guiding Manchester United to a runners-up spot in the Premier League is among his most impressive feats in management.

The Portuguese was sacked as Old Trafford boss last month following a poor run of form, having led them to second place last season.

Mourinho, who won a Community Shield, EFL Cup and the Europa League in his first season with the Red Devils in 2016/17, suggested that difficulties off the pitch made his task more difficult than it might seem.

"Sometimes we comment on what we see, but we don't know what is behind the scenes and that influences what we see,” he told beIN Sports.

“I think that is a fundamental thing. If I tell you for example that I consider one of the best jobs of my career (was) to finish second with Manchester United in the Premier League, you say 'this guy is crazy - he won 25 titles and he’s saying finishing second was one of his best achievements in football.’

“But I keep saying this because people don't know what is going on behind the scenes. Sometimes we, on this side of the camera, analyse things with a different perspective.”

Mourinho also ruled out any possibility of an early retirement in the wake of his United departure and vowed to return to the summit of the game.

"I want to coach," he said.

"I am too young, I am in football for a long, long time but I will be 56 in a couple of weeks and am really too young.

"Where I am going to stay is where I belong, I belong to top football. I belong to top-level football and (that) is where I am going to be."