Mourinho focused on points, not records

Wednesday's 3-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham was their 23rd game without defeat in all competitions, equalling the club's best unbeaten run, but Mourinho is not concerned about creating history against Alan Pardew's side.

Instead, the Chelsea boss has his sights set on collecting "victories and points" with the hope of winning another league title with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

"I am not looking for records, I am looking for points," he said. "Victories and points, and if possible titles.

"I am not worried with them [records], I just want to win the next match.

"The [only] record I want is to win the Premier League three times with this club."

St James' Park has not been a happy hunting ground for Mourinho, who has never won there in the league - a record he hopes to change on Saturday.

"We are ready for tomorrow," he added. "It's a difficult stadium to play in, there are a few stadiums where clearly when they see Chelsea they play the game of their lives, when they play others they look like they are playing friendlies.

"Maybe that is because Chelsea have become a strong team that everyone wants to beat them."

Mourinho confirmed Diego Costa will return from a one-match suspension despite Didier Drogba and Loic Remy both scoring against Tottenham, while Gary Cahill is also included after taking a knock to the head on Wednesday.