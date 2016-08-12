Mourinho found out about Pogba ban on Wednesday

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho found out about Paul Pogba's suspension for the weekend trip to Bournemouth two days ago, he revealed on Friday.

Pogba, who completed a world record £89million move from Juventus on Tuesday, will sit out the trip to Vitality Stadium on Sunday due to a one-match ban from domestic action carried over from his time in Italy.

The France international picked up a booking as Juve lost the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final to Inter and was then shown another yellow in their final win over AC Milan.

Although the matches were over two months apart, the cautions meant a one-match Coppa ban that has now been carried over to the Premier League.

Mourinho told reporters at his news conference: "I knew the situation with the yellow cards but I didn't know at that time if an accumulation of yellow cards would bring a player to suspension.

"I didn't know if the suspension would be in Italian football, a suspension for the same competition, or the correspondent competition in England, the FA Cup. I didn't know that, so I was waiting for the decision.

"And I found out two days ago."

Another man not involved in United's trip to the south coast is Adnan Januzaj, with the Belgium international on Friday joining Sunderland on a season-long loan.

Januzaj's career has stalled over the past two years but Mourinho is adamant the 21-year-old remains in his long-term thinking and is hoping he will flourish at the Stadium of Light under former United boss David Moyes.

He said: "He fits in my plans which is why he's on loan at a Premier League club.

"If he didn't fit into my plans then we don't care about where he's going. We care about him and think he's a talented player.

"I want to give him all the conditions to develop and to play well. He is in the right place with a manager that likes him a lot. Hopefully everything will go well for him because we want him back."