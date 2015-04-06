Mourinho hails Remy's Chelsea commitment

The French striker tapped in a square pass from Eden Hazard to give Chelsea a 2-1 victory over Stoke City on Saturday, having also scored the winner in the London club's 3-2 triumph over Hull City before the international break.

The goal against Stoke took Remy to five in the Premier League season, while it was just his fourth start, and Mourinho applauded the 28-year-old's ability to make an impact regardless of the amount of time he spends on the pitch.

"He [Remy] keeps himself in great condition, even without [having played] many minutes to be ready for us," Mourinho said after the win against Stoke.

"He's a great boy and his contribution is already crucial, with these two match-winners in the last two matches."

With Diego Costa (hamstring) likely to spend a period on the sidelines, Remy could be set for more game-time.

Mourinho added that Remy's poacher's instinct was one of his favourite things about the French forward.

"When Eden recovered the ball [following a loose throw from Asmir Begovic] you could see immediately he [Remy] sprinted to score what I call an easy goal, but I love strikers to score easy goals," the Portuguese manager said.

"The tap-in when the goalkeeper has an incomplete save, attacking the ball on a low cross, rebounds - I love the easy goals from a striker."