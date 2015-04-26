Mourinho hits back at Arsenal fans' 'boring' jibes

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho offered a stinging rebuttal to Arsenal and their supporters after his side were subjected to "boring, boring" chants, suggesting Arsene Wenger's side should be bored by their Premier League title drought.

Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates Stadium turned out to be a damp squib with the two sides playing out a 0-0 draw.

Mourinho opted to start the game without a recognised striker in his starting XI as Chelsea claimed a point that leaves them just two wins away from winning the title.

The Arsenal faithful were not too pleased with Mourinho's tactics, though, and vented their frustration from the stands with chants of "boring, boring Chelsea".

The Portuguese took exception to the chant, referencing the fact that Arsenal last lifted the title in 2004.

"I think boring is 10 years without a title - that's boring," he said.

"If you support a club and you wait, wait, wait for so many years without a Premier League title, then that's boring."

Mourinho also cheekily suggested that perhaps the Arsenal fans were singing towards Wenger in response to the Frenchman's decision to take Olivier Giroud off with six minutes remaining in place of Theo Walcott.

He added: "Maybe Arsenal's fans were not singing to us. When you want to win the game and you take your striker Olivier Giroud off maybe they want more, maybe they want Giroud and Theo Walcott up front."

The former Real Madrid boss defended Chelsea's style of play, with his team having scored 65 goals and holding a +39 goal difference.

"This boring team has got the second highest number of goals, has the best goal difference. Only Manchester City have scored more goals than us," he said.