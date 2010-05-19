Mourinho: Inter or Real my only options

"My only options are Madrid or Inter," he said in an interview with sports daily Marca, when asked if he would leave the Italian champions at the end of the season.

"To get me to leave this club after two years of incredible work, only Real Madrid could achieve that. If I go, I will move with a clear conscience having changed the club."

Mourinho is on the brink of a winning an unprecedented treble of trophies for an Italian side.

With the Italian Cup and Serie A titles in the bag, he leads Inter into the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Saturday, at Real's Bernabeu stadium.

When Mourinho was asked if he would be coaching Real next year, he replied: "I don't know."

"All I say is that if you are a coach or a great player to not play in a club like Madrid, leaves a hole in your career. I want to coach Real 100 percent. If it is next year or later, I can't say."

The future of Real coach Manuel Pellegrini is uncertain after he finished the season trophyless on Sunday, when they ended up second in La Liga behind arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real director general Jorge Valdano has said the club would sit down and discuss whether the Chilean would complete the second year of his contract in the coming days.

