Mourinho: Man City get 'everything' from refs
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has bemoaned Manchester City's good fortune from refereeing decisions before the sides' meeting on Monday.
Mourinho's side go into the clash at the Etihad Stadium three points off City - who top the table going into the weekend on the back of Wednesday's 5-1 crushing of Tottenham at White Hart Lane.
City have won 18 of their last 20 games in all competitions - drawing the other two - but Mourinho believes favourable refereeing decisions have helped them along the way.
He said: "I think they have everything. Everything.
"The players are obviously very good. Even with very good players, if the manager is not good, you don't do it.
"On top of that – and I want to make it very clear that, for me, it's just a coincidence and nothing else – the reality is they have many crucial decisions in their favour.
"They are lucky. Against Liverpool, the Sterling 'goal'. The penalty on Suarez. Against Newcastle, the goal that is a clear goal.
"Against Tottenham, Dawson's goal, the penalty and the red card.
"They are having everything. I repeat: just pure coincidence. But at the moment they have everything in their favour."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.