Mourinho: Manchester City know everything – including how to influence referees

City lifted the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout win over Mourinho’s former side Chelsea on Sunday and they remain in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United in December, complimented the thoroughness of Pep Guardiola’s side while suggesting they know how to put pressure on match officials.

"City are a team that knows everything," he said to DAZN.

"And when I say it knows everything, they know how to exploit all the little things in games that only experienced teams with smart people, with many kilometres in their legs at this very high level, know how to control.

"Trying to get a yellow here or a yellow here in groups of players, three or four, around the referees trying to influence a decision.

"It is a team that plays football as well as it does, [but] this management of small details ends up being important."