Mourinho must deal with pressure - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho must deal with the pressure that comes with starting their Premier League season poorly.

Ahead of the sides' meeting at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Chelsea sit 17th in the top flight, having taken just four points from five league games, as Wenger and Mourinho come face to face once more.

Wenger played down the pair's fractious rivalry over the years but warned Mourinho of the need to stand up to his current situation.

"These are situations that are difficult to assess. It's less enjoyable when it doesn't go well but every manager in the game for a long time has to do deal with that," said the Frenchman, famously branded a "specialist in failure" by Mourinho last term.

"What is important is what people will see at 12.45 and let's focus on that. I focus on what I love which is football... and all the rest doesn't affect me. What is important is football for me.

"We know our position at the end of the season will depend on how we do in the big games.

"I do not consider too much where Chelsea stand. I focus on us performing well tomorrow. I leave that to the specialists and take care of my own team and my own problems."

Strikers Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott had contrasting fortunes during Wednesday's Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb - the latter continued his fine form with a goal, having come off the bench after the Frenchman was dismissed for two bookings.

"Yes [he is making a case to start] but every game is different and that's why I don't deny the quality of Walcott," Wenger added.

"I'm happy he has scored so many goals and he shows he can score when he comes on as well like he did in Zagreb."